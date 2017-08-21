Police investigating suspicious fire incident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a suspicious fire incident.

Police responded to a report of a sofa on fire in the middle of the intersection at Mount Airy and Sandy Hill Roads in West Cocalico Township on Sunday night around 9:45 p.m.

The Schoeneck Fire Company was able to quickly extinguish the small two cushions, but the couch itself was completely burnt. The roadway also suffered damage to the heat of the fire.

The intersection was shut down for 20-30 minutes while the fire was extinguished and police investigated the incident.

If anyone has any information concerning this suspicious fire please contact the Ephrata Police through crime watch tips or by calling; 717-733-8611 or 717-738-9200.