× Police investigating theft from vehicle, attempted burglary in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle and an attempted burglary.

On August 20 at about 5:20 a.m., police were dispatched to check the area of Harvest and Lake Drive for several men acting suspicious in the area.

By the time police arrived, the men had fled the scene.

However, several hours later, police received a report of a theft from a vehicle and an attempted burglary at a residence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.