Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Turkey Hill in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect from an armed robbery at a Turkey Hill store early Monday morning.

On August 21 at 1:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 4800 block of Union Deposit road for a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police learned that a suspect had entered the store, displayed a black handgun while demanding cash from the register.

The employee said that she provided the suspect with the money and that he fled the area on foot. He was last seen heading east towards Rutherford Road.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, standing approximately 5’11” with blue or green eyes.

He was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to either submit a tip on this website or call LPPD directly at 657-5656.