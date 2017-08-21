Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in access device fraud from Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects in an access device fraud from June.

On June 22, 2017, police responded to Weis Markets in the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike North to investigate the unauthorized use of a stolen credit card.

Upon arrival, police found that the above pictured suspects selected different items, and then used a stolen credit card to pay for the merchandise.

The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in the vehicle, which is black in color.

Anyone with information should submit a tip or contact Ofc. Shubrooks at the West Lampeter Township Police Department at phone #717-464-2421.