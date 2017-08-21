× Police seek man who robbed Turkey Hill convenience store

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Turkey Hill convenience store early Monday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the store, located in the 6300 block of Derry Street, and pointed a black handgun at the clerk while demanding money.

The suspect, described as a male, approximately 6’0″ tall with a thin build, was dressed in dark clothing, a ski mask, a hooded jacket and was wearing gloves, according to police.

He was also wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip here.