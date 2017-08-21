× Police stop stolen New York car in Harrisburg, charge four with various crimes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged four juveniles after stopping stolen car in Harrisburg.

On August 20 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a police officer observed a black Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of New York on 17th and Derry Streets.

At the time, the car had five occupants.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of 15th & Swatara Street.

Both the driver and front seat passenger got out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot while the vehicle was still in motion.

Police chased the 17-year-old driver while observing a dark object in his hand. The suspect dropped the item, later identified as a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, before being taken into custody.

Police were unable to locate the passenger.

The remaining three occupants of the vehicle, 13-14 year old girls, were detained at the scene.

All of the detained were charged with violating the City Curfew Ordinance.