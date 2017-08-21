× Reading man facing charges after breaking into woman’s apartment while under the influence of methamphetamines

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading man is facing charges after breaking into a woman’s apartment while under the influence of drugs.

Patrick Charlesen, 22, is charged with two counts of criminal trespassing, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On August 20 around 12:25 a.m., police responded to a report of a break-in in the 700 block of E. Main Street in Ephrata Borough.

Upon arrival, police found Charlesen inside the home, being confronted by the female homeowner who had awoke to find him in her apartment.

Charlesen appeared to be suffering hallucinations from methamphetamine use.

He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.