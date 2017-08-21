Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear accused of squatting in couple’s home

TULSA, Okla. – A former Oklahoma teacher who pleaded guilty to assault is back in the spotlight after allegedly taking up residence in a Tulsa couple’s home, according to KFOR.

Earlier this year, the Pawhuska Police Department took 34-year-old Lacey Sponsler into custody following an incident during choir class. Investigators alleged that the substitute teacher performed a cartwheel in class without underwear on, exposing herself to the students.

The teacher reportedly told police she was just dancing and asked the students to delete the video caught on cellphones.

In July, Sponsler pleaded guilty to an assault charge and the judge dismissed the indecent exposure charge against her.

Now, an elderly couple in Tulsa say Sponsler is living in their home and they can’t get her to leave.

Lloyd Anderson said that he agreed to help Sponsler, who showed up at his door with a mutual friend.

Sponsler reportedly told him that she needed to use his address as her permanent residence. At that point, he claims that she wrote a letter in his name to the judge overseeing her case, claiming that she lived in the house and helped pay rent.

“The deal was after she got her plea bargain from the judge, she would use the money she had coming to buy two bus tickets to Seattle, Washington,” Anderson told KJRH.

However, he says that she used a ladder to break through a window and move inside the home.

“She said that the whole time that she’s been here this is her residence and we never gave her permission,” said Sharon Denney.

Legal analysts say the homeowners could give Sponsler a 30-day notice before taking action to have her evicted by law enforcement.

“You have no idea what somebody can do in 30 days or 30 minutes” Anderson said.