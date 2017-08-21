× Teen shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 17 year-old boy was shot in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon. Police were called to 19th St. and Parkhill Lane around 4:30 p.m. A crowd had gathered around the victim by the time the officers arrived. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. EMS arrived and took the victim to Hershey Medical Center and rushed into surgery. He is expected to recover.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3189 or 717-255-3130.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch. These tips will remain confidential.