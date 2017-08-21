× Terri Roberts, mother of the Amish schoolhouse shooter, loses battle with cancer

Terri Roberts, 66, the mother of the Amish schoolhouse shooter, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday.

Her website, Joy Through Adversity, issued this statement:

Terri went to be with Jesus at 11:30pm on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 at the age of 66, following a 13-year battle with cancer. We rejoice that she is experiencing true health and complete wholeness in heaven with her Lord and Savior! Terri lived her life with intentional joy. No matter the depth of adversity that came her way, hope was always waiting to be found in the midst of unfathomable circumstances.

The tenacity of her spirit, forgiveness of her heart, and sweetness of her soul has left an indelible mark on countless people and will continue to live on through the legacy of her testimony and lives she touched. Although she leaves a void that will not be easily filled, we know that this is not the end and her joy awaits us again.

Following the 2006 incident in southern Lancaster County, Roberts wrote a book that revealed the circumstances of the happening and how she learned to forgive, something that the Amish community did that very same day of the shooting.

