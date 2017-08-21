× Update on Vitro Architectural Glass fire

SOUTH MIDDLETON Twp., Cumberland County, Pa. — Specialists and engineers continue working to restore utility service at the Vitro Architectural Glass facility that suffered a fire last week, according to a company spokesman.

The hope is to resume off-line production, such as residential insulating glass unit and glass coating lines.

The employee taken to the hospital for observation after suffering smoke inhalation was released and returned to work the following day. In the meantime, the company is working to minimize disruption to its customers’ operations by supplying glass from other Vitro facilities.

Vitro Architectural Glass shut down for hours on August 17th. A glass leak was discovered on one of two glass melting furnaces at Vitro’s float glass plant around 10:30 a.m. on the 17th.

Firefighters from six counties, and 42 engines total, responded and heavy black smoke could be seen for several miles around the area.