Woman charged in death of 2-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman is charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Angela Diaz, of West Lampeter Township, faces a homicide charge and two felony counts of endangering a child.

An investigation showed that Diaz, who was caregiver by agreement with the toddler’s mother and father starting in January 2017, had sole custody of the child on May 16 when the girl sustained head injuries that, according to doctors, would have immediately incapacitated her, the release states.

Police say the girl was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for initial treatment and died on May 20 at Hershey Medical Center. According to the release, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office concluded the child sustained debilitating head and spinal injuries. She also suffered from malnutrition and starvation.

Diaz’s husband was not home at the time when the fatal injuries were inflicted. Police say children in the residence told them that the 2-year-old went limp and was unresponsive on the 16th.

The mother of the deceased told police that her daughter became much skinnier when Diaz took over as caregiver, the release adds.

Diaz is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.