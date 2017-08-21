× Woman punched in face in Laundromat dispute

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County, Pa. — Police a dispute over a washing machine ended with a woman being punched in the face. It happened around 6:52 p.m. Sunday at the Randolph Park Laundromat on the 1700 block of South Queen Street.

Police say a verbal dispute over a washing machine escalated, with one customer removing another customer’s laundry from the machine. The customer punched the victim in the face for removing her laundry from the machine, and left the store. The investigation is on-going.