Bon Air Country Club to host Golf for H.O.P.E. event

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Bon Air Country Club will be hosting the 9th Annual "Golf for H.O.P.E." event in September.

H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems & Emotional Support) is an all-volunteer cancer support network that provides free assistance to cancer patients and their families facing the challenges of cancer.

The tournament itself will benefit all cancer patients and families on Saturday, September 30.

To discuss the event in further detail, Barbara Titanish, President and Co-Founder of H.O.P.E., and Mary Knox from Bon Air Country Club will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

To sign up for the tournament, you can visit the Bon Air Country Club website here.

For more information or to donate to H.O.P.E., you can visit their website here.