CAT drivers trained to help victims of domestic and sexual violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Capital Area Transit is training hundreds of employees to help protect victims of domestic and sexual violence, in partnership with the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg.

Drivers are being trained to recognize, and respond to, issues like human trafficking, domestic violence, and youth runaways. CAT announced the Buses are Safe Places program in July, and say the training will help drivers be prepared if they encounter delicate situations in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

"What the training is," said Tom Reynolds, interim general manager for CAT, "is to make sure those operators are prepared."

Reynolds says the training will keep drivers and customers safe.

"They're trained to make contact with one of our supervisors, and/or the police, to take that person away from that situation and get them to the resources they need."

CAT buses also now display ads for the YWCA's violence prevention and intervention programs and hotline.