Franklin County heroin arrests

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Drug Task Force announcing several arrests today for heroin related offenses.

The following people were arrested for criminal attempt to possess a controlled substance:

1. Traci Horner, Hagerstown, MD.

2. Stephen Munson, Smithsburg, MD.

3. Shane Kelly, Hagerstown, MD.

4. Johnathon Smalls, Chambersburg, PA.

5. Bishop Shaffer, Chambersburg, PA.

The defendants were arraigned by MDJ Pentz and jailed on $10,000 bail. J. Smalls was jailed on $15,000 bail. The arrests occurred within the borough of Chambersburg and Guilford Township. Later the same day, the FCDTF arrested Anthony Joseph Brown Jr. of Ellicott City, MD for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Brown Jr. was taken into custody related to this investigation and found to possess approximately 20 grams of heroin. Brown was arrested in Greene Township. Brown Jr. was arraigned by MDJ Pentz and jailed on $500,000 bail.

District Attorney Matthew Fogal said, “The scourge of heroin is a daily and constant focus of the Franklin County Drug Task Force, in an effort to punish the guilty and protect the lives of users and would be users, and their suffering families. Our efforts are constant and relentless, and heroin dealers are hereby warned that there is absolutely no safe place to hide in Franklin County. They will be caught, captured, and held to account for the destruction they have wrought. They are ordered to leave, and have been warned. Our Drug Task Force investigators have declared war on heroin dealers, and justice will be delivered. Defeating this scourge is now the cause of a generation of law enforcement officers, and we will prevail.”

The investigation is continuing and future arrests are anticipated of others involved in the drug distribution network.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other drug activity occurring within Franklin County is asked to contact the FCDTF at 1-800-344-3127 or by email at tips@drugtaskforce.org.