× Lancaster resident arrested, charged after slashing man’s face with knife

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster resident was taken into custody Monday after slashing a man’s face with a knife earlier in the day.

Around 4:42 p.m., Lancaster City Police received a call for a stabbing in the 200 block of East Orange Street. A male victim, suffering from a large slash wound to the side of the face, was located and sent to an area hospital, the release states. The victim underwent immediate surgery to repair the injury to his face.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Isaias Vargas Jr., was arrested in the 300 block of East Orange Street after officers received a tip of his whereabouts.

An investigation revealed that Vargas approached the victim and a female friend in the 100 block of North Plum Street. Witnesses told police that Vargas struck the female victim in the face — she suffered swelling to her lip. He then confronted the male victim, where he pulled out a knife and slashed him. Marijuana was found on Vargas when he was apprehended.

He is charged with one count of aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of a small amount of marijuana.