Mayor Papenfuse to announce new attractions for 2017 Kipona Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Mayor Eric Papenfuse will announce plans for next month's Kipona Festival at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The 101st Kipona celebration will feature some new attractions including a free zip-line on State Street, a doggie rest stop, and a rubber-duck race to benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The festival will also have some old traditions including the Native American Pow Wow and the Festival of India.

The Kipona Festival is September 2-4th along Riverfront Park and City Island.

Mayor Papenfuse is scheduled to release more details about the new additions at 11 a.m. at Harrisburg City Hall.