× Mountville man facing agricultural vandalism charges for damaging $1,500 worth of crops

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mountville man is facing charges after allegedly damaging crops with a vehicle.

Taylor Hess, 24, of the 1st block of W. Main Street is charged with Agricultural Vandalism for an incident that occurred on August 6 around 4:15 a.m.

Hess has reportedly taken his mother’s Jeep without her permission, and police were checking the area for him.

While searching for Hess, police found corn stalks on the roadway in the 400 block of Central Manor Road, located just outside of Mountville Borough.

Police found the Jeep at the Turkey Hill in Millersville Borough, with corn stalks sticking out of the grille.

Police made contact with the farmer whose crops were damaged on Central Manor Road and the damages to the corn and soybeans were totaled at $1,500.