Mountville woman facing charges after moving child to Tennessee without notice during custody dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mountville woman is facing charges after allegedly moving to Tennessee with her child without telling the child’s father.

Christi Beats, 37, formerly of the 300 block of MIllstone Drive in Mountville, is facing Interference with Custody of Children charges.

On August 4 around 6:00 p.m., the father of Beats’ child told police that Beats had moved to Tennessee while taking their 6-year-old child with her.

He made the discovery upon going to Beats’ Mountville address to pick the child up for his visitation.

However, police learned from neighbors that Beats had moved out of the home earlier that day.

Beats failed to make the proper notification to the father of the intended move, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

When Beats returned to Lancaster County for a custody hearing, she was taken into custody by police.

Beats was arraigned on the felony charge and released.