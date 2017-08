Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.

Around 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of N. Cameron Street near Herr Street.

Upon arrival, police found that a male had been shot in a vehicle.

That man was taken by EMS to Hershey Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-255-6516 or 717-255-3130.