Police seek assistance in identifying suspect of convenience store armed robbery in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-11 convenience store.

On August 21 at approximately 4:00 a.m., an unknown white male entered the 7-11 convenience store in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West with what appeared to be a Glock semi-automatic gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk handed over $33 before the suspect left headed towards Kohler Mill Road.

The clerk told police the man was between 5’10” and 6′ tall with a skinny build. He was wearing black high tops, dark blue jeans and a black zip up hoodie up over his head.

The suspect also had a black mask that only showed his eyes and he was wearing black and yellow gloves.

Eastern Adams Regional Police Department is requesting the public’s help in this investigation. If anyone has any information please contact Patrolman Mulder at 717-624-1614 at ext. (206) or by email at tmulder@eadamsregionalpd.net.