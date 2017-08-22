× Police seek man who robbed Harrisburg McDonald’s

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a McDonald’s in Harrisburg.

Police say the man, pictured above, entered the McDonald’s early Saturday morning. He passed the clerk a note and had a firearm at his side that was visible to employees, the release states.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored Sedan or Coupe north on North Front Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brown at 717-909-9292 or email dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.