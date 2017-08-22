Ravens become first NFL team with own SkyCam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens faithful got their first in-game look at M&T Bank Stadium's new video boards when the team hosted a preseason game on August 10 against the Washington Redskins.

Some marveled at the size of the video displays while others took notice of the different camera angles being shown on the screens.

Fans will see more of that thanks to a five-year agreement between the Ravens organization and SkyCam, according to BaltimoreRavens.com staff writer Ryan Mink.

The press release states that Baltimore is the first and only NFL team to use SkyCam, the world's leading aerial camera system, for every home game. SkyCam has been used during Sunday and Monday Night Football games but they're installed week-to-week.

"Adding SkyCam -- the premier camera angle in professional football -- is another example of our commitment to creating an outstanding gameday experience for Ravens fans," Baltimore Ravens vice president of broadcasting and gameday productions Jay O'Brien stated. "We constantly strive to produce the NFL's best and most captivating video content. With SkyCam capabilities, we believe our in-game production rises to an even higher level."

Mink also writes that the organization will have full control over SkyCam and it will be used for live action and replays as well as during commercial breaks.

"This is a great addition to M&T Bank Stadium and the Ravens organization," SkyCam chief technical officer Stephen Wharton said. "Being the first in anything is a bold move, and we applaud the Ravens for their technological, trailblazing spirit."