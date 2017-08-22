× Several individuals arrested during Franklin County Drug Task Force investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Several individuals were arrested within the borough of Chambersburg and Guilford Township Thursday during an investigation into the sale and use of heroin conducted by the Franklin County Drug Task Force (FCDTF).

Traci Horner and Stephen Munson, of Hagerstown (Md.), Johnathon Smalls and Bishop Shaffer, of Chambersburg (Pa.) and Stephen Munson, of Smithsburg (Md.), are charged with crimes related to the attempt to possess controlled substances, according to the release.

Smalls was jailed on $15,000 bond while the others were jailed on $10,000 bond.

That same day, FCDTF arrested Anthony Brown Jr., of Ellicott City (Md.), for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, the release states. Brown was arrested in Greene Township and was found with approximately 20 grams of heroin. He was jailed on $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other drug activity occurring within Franklin County is asked to contact the FCDTF at 1-800-344-3127 or by email at tips@drugtaskforce.org.