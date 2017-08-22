× Temperatures and humidity take a dive for Wednesday

STORMY EVENING LEADS TO QUIET, COMFORTABLE DAYS

A more potent system swings in late. Ahead of the front, there is a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, however, a more organized line of storms arrives approximately around 7PM in our west/northwest counties, tracking east through the rest of the area, before exiting around 1AM. A good portion of the area is under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather. This is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Again, damaging winds are the main threat. Heavy downpours

very likely with the high humidity. This likely will lead to short-duration flooding, especially area which received heavy rain from last nights storms, like Lebanon and Lancaster counties. There is a smaller threat for hail and, the tornado threat is low but not zero. The FOX43 Weather Team will keep you Weather Smart on-line, on social media and on-air. Wednesday is the transition day. The humidity plummets early. Clouds break up allowing for bright afternoon skies. Afternoon readings still climb to the lower 80s for most areas. Overnight, we dive into the 50s and, we’ll have a string of mornings with lows cooler than average. A strong short-wave piece of energy swings through Thursday so we’ll see a fair amount of clouds and a possible sprinkle. Highs are in the 70s. More sunshine mixes in and out of the clouds for Friday with highs once again in the 70s.

SUPER WEEKEND AHEAD

We are in for a fabulous weekend. Great weather to enjoy outside. Comfortable with highs in the 70s both days. More sunshine for Saturday with just a little more cloud cover for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

With a system just hovering off the Virginia coastline and high pressure over the northeast, am easterly flow sets up. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday but remain dry. Highs also remain in the 70s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist