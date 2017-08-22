× Three men wanted for questioning in recent shooting investigations

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is currently looking to question three men in relation to recent shootings in the area.

Anton Hampton, 18, Shanquay Ritter, 20, and Flair Griggs, 20, are currently wanted for questioning about three shootings in York that have occurred this month, according to a release from York City Police Department.

The shootings in question are; the August 21st shooting of Jamere Cherry on the 200 Block of E. Gas Ave, the August 18th shooting incident on the 100 Block of Arch Street, and the August 10th shooting incident on the 800 Block of East Boundary Avenue. Police say while those are the main shootings they are investigating, the men could be questioned about other investigations.

If anyone has information in reference to these subject’s location or the these incidents, they are asked to contact the York City Police Dept. Detective Division @717-849-2219 or TEXT 411- TIPS