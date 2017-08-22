× Woman charged with arson after burning bible in West York

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman is facing arson charges after police say she set fire to a Bible behind a warehouse. Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Monroe Street after a report of a group of juveniles reportedly set a fire and then ran away. Firefighters arrived and quickly put the fire out. They found the burning items were a Bible and a bottle of lighter fluid.

A witness pointed to a woman walking near the scene a short time later as one of the people who set the fire. Police say witnesses told them the fire was set, then a man and a woman poured lighter fluid onto the fire and dropped the entire bottle onto the flames.

Police arrested Xena Nicole Linn, 18, of York, and charged her with arson. According to court documents, Linn initially refused to cooperate, but then admitted to being at the scene when the fire was started. Linn would not give police the full name of the male she was with because he’d “been in enough trouble.”

Linn is currently in York County Prison on $7,500 bail.