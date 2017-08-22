York County Commissioners taking action after 911 paging system outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire chiefs in York County feel like their voices have been heard.

Eureka Volunteer Fire Chief Ira Walker, Jr., said, "I even said it was a breath of fresh air that they're going to look into some things that were brought out."

After the 11-day York County 911 paging system outage, county leaders and fire chiefs held a meeting where the chiefs could voice their concerns with the paging system. Those chiefs said they had issues with management at the 911 center and problems with the digital pagers.

Commissioners said now they are taking action.

"That was the key to that whole thing instead of complaining on Facebook or other social media outlets, or having just a county commissioner meeting. Get everyone in the same room," Walker said.

In a statement, President Commissioner Susan Byrnes said the commissioners developed a plan with steps to improve the system.

Those steps are:

1. Establish a community advisory board for 911 from our community, including our first responders.

2. Explore options for secondary back-ups such as Active 911 and I am Responding

3. Establish redundancy for the paging system

4. Conduct an operations audit of York County 911

5. Investigate Washington County, Maryland's voice/digital paging

6. Encourage all fire chiefs to be actively engaged with Fire Chief's and Firefighters Association of York County

One step fire chiefs appreciate is the operations audit that will be conducted on York County 911.

Walker said, "Whether it's a redundant paging system, any of the ongoing issues with the radio system itself, and again even some of the internal management issues that are going on."

Another step is to establish a community advisory board.

Chief Jesse Frantz, with Craley Community Fire Company in Wrightsville, said, "They look like they are getting a committee together to basically be in between York County 911 and the commissioners to portray the problems to them, which is a great step."

The chiefs said sometimes they don't have a voice when it comes to decision-making.

Frantz, "When we went to digital paging nine years ago, we were told that's what you're doing. We had no say in it and we basically had to go along for the ride."

But now chiefs feel like they will be in control of that ride.

Walker said, "It was nice to know that they listened to us and seeing those things listed, that we're going in that positive direction."

A consultant's proposal for the audit is still being reviewed and could be approved as soon as the next commissioners meeting in September.