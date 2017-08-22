× York man among four accused child predators arrested by Attorney General

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of four men for unlawful contact with minors in Southeast Pennsylvania. The arrests followed a joint law enforcement investigation focused on child predator activity in that area.

“These four defendants were seeking sex from children they met online,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Thanks to the relentless efforts of agents in our Child Predator Section, in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement, these predators have been arrested and taken off our streets. The Office of Attorney General has a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of children.”

In separate incidents in recent days, the four defendants allegedly solicited sex from an undercover agent while the agent posed online as a 13 or 14-year-old minor. Each of the defendants was arrested at a meeting location in Southeast Pennsylvania known only to the agents and perpetrators.

The defendants are each charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse:

Christopher Cook, 36, of Linden Avenue, York, PA

William Novitski, 28, of Hampton Road, King of Prussia

Apithai Pikrohkit, 30, of Brandywine Lane, King of Prussia

Nafiz Tahmid, 27, of N. Park Avenue, Philadelphia

Bail for Cook, Pikrohkit and Tahmid was set at $75,000, with preliminary hearings set for August 25. Bail for Novitski was set at $125,000 and a preliminary hearing will be held September 1. The defendants will be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Michelle Laucella.

Attorney General Shapiro thanked local and federal law enforcement for their work: “Tredyffrin Township Police and Homeland Security Investigations were very helpful in these cases. Law enforcement cooperation makes our communities safer.”

Suspected predators can be reported by calling the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Submit a tip on child predators by texting “PAKIDS” followed by your tip to 847411.

SOURCE: Attorney General of Pennsylvania