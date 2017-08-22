× York Township assistant fire chief cited for improperly using emergency lights

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have cited York Township’s assistant fire chief, alleging that he improperly used the emergency lights on his vehicle to pull over a driver.

Scott Bowman, 32, could face an $855 fine, including $150 in court costs and fees if found guilty.

According to the traffic citation, the violation occurred on July 17 in the 2300 block of S. Queen St.

A member of the York Area Regional Police Department filed the citation.