York Township assistant fire chief cited for improperly using emergency lights

Posted 9:52 AM, August 22, 2017, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have cited York Township’s assistant fire chief, alleging that he improperly used the emergency lights on his vehicle to pull over a driver.

Scott Bowman, 32, could face an $855 fine, including $150 in court costs and fees if found guilty.

According to the traffic citation, the violation occurred on July 17 in the 2300 block of S. Queen St.

A member of the York Area Regional Police Department filed the citation.

 