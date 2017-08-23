× Arrest warrant issued for man in relation to heroin overdose death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An active warrant is out for the arrest of a 41-year-old man following an overdose death that occurred in early February.

Chris Theurer, of Middletown, is wanted on one count of drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver heroin, according to court documents.

The Lower Swatara Township Police Department has been in contact with Theurer and he plans on turning himself in, the release states.