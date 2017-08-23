× Chambersburg man facing charges after resisting arrest, causing injuries to State Police Troopers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after allegedly resisting arrest and causing injuries to State Troopers while under the influence of drugs.

Clinton Doleman, 33, is facing aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges for the incident.

On August 21 around 9:00 p.m., State Police responded to the 1600 block of Hamilton Hills Drive for a report of a man who had taken an unknown drug and become unruly.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the man, later identified as Doleman, needed further medical treatment, and was going to be taken to Chambersburg Hospital.

As police attempted to secure Doleman he began resisting, grabbing one of the officers by the arm and striking another in the face, causing injury.

Eventually, Doleman was subdued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Now, he faces charges.