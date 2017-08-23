× Charges filed against two agents for insurance fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two insurance agents from Pennsylvania face felony charges for insurance fraud.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that Travis Wingrove, 29, of Dunbar, and Jeffrey Ingram, 53, of Allison park, are charged with insurance fraud, theft by deception and identity theft.

Wingrove, who was employed at Rosemary Skaggs’ State Farm Insurance Agency in Westmoreland County, stole more than $26,247.73 from eight clients between April 2013 and April 2015, the investigation revealed. He used a variety of scams, including stealing from clients’ life insurance policies and taking auto insurance premiums and never depositing them, the release states.

In the second case, the investigation revealed that Ingram, an agent with Success Financial Solutions in Allegheny County, earned $88,636 in advance commissions after submitting 252 fake Medicare supplement policy applications between March and October 2016 to the Medico Insurance Company. According to the release, the scam was uncovered after Medico had several policy changes and received calls from customers saying they never applied for the Medicare policies.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers across our Commonwealth and causes premiums to rise for law-abiding policyholders,” Shapiro said. “In these cases, clients trusted agents to handle their policies and they betrayed that trust. We’ll prosecute anyone who breaks the law by stealing from clients or submitting phony insurance policies for their own profit.”