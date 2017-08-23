× Contract workers at TMI, Peach Bottom laid off

HARRISBURG, PA. — According to notices filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Exelon Corp. has laid off over 200 workers at Three Mile Island Nuclear Station in Dauphin County and Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County.

The employees are contract workers, who perform maintenance and janitorial services. Communications Manager David Marcheskie says the workers were employed through Aptim Services and Excelon switched the contract to Allied Power Systems. “Exelon Generation is now working with Allied Power Systems to secure local labor to support ongoing work at our nuclear generating stations.

We work with organized labor and specialty contractors to support work at our stations and the number of contract workers number needed has not changed. We simply are contracting work now through Allied Power Systems instead of Aptim.”

At Peach Bottom, 108 workers were affected, while 99 were affected at Three Mile Island.