Cornwall Borough councilman to serve 3-7 years in prison for assaulting neighbor

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Cornwall Borough Councilman Steven Levengood was sentenced Wednesday morning to three to seven years in state prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault on June 14.

The sentencing and jury verdict stems from an incident in 2016.

That June, police responded to a reported assault along the 100 block of Store Lane in Cornwall Borough. The criminal complaint and affidavit said investigators recognized the address due to an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

Levengood’s neighbor, 45-year-old Darnell Pemberton, was found by police lying in the driveway at 106 Store Lane. Pemberton sustained a head injury and there was blood in the driveway.

A two-minute video of the assault was captured on a camera. The video shows Levengood and Pemberton arguing in the driveway. Levengood is seen on camera carrying a flashlight and points the light in Pemberton’s eyes several times by holding the light a few inches from his face, according to court documents. When Pemberton knocks the light away from his face, the video shows Levengood punching him in the face, according to the affidavit. Pemberton is seen falling to the ground and appears to have struck his head on the driveway, court documents state.

Pemberton suffered what doctors termed a “traumatic brain injury,” and had to re-learn how to walk and talk after the incident. He still suffers from migraines, which eventually cost him his job at an AT&T store.