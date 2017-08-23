× DICK’S Sporting Goods to open new location in Camp Hill, will hire about 35 people

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– DICK’S Sporting Goods has announced it will be hiring about 35 people for a new store in Camp Hill.

The company says it is looking for applicants that are passionate about sports to join the team at the store located at the Capital City Mall.

Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and knowledge to inform and help customers.

The store itself is expected to open in September 2017, when it will host a two-day weekend of Grand Opening festivities with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store.

For more information, you can visit the DICK’s Sporting Goods job section of their website here.