Ephrata man faces number of charges stemming from July 24 traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 40-year-old man faces a number of charges after he was stopped in late July for operating a vehicle with someone else’s license plate attached, according to police.

Floyd Shirk, of Ephrata, was pulled over by law enforcement in the 1800 block of North Reading Road around 9 p.m. on July 24. Police say an officer determined the man was impaired — he had high levels of Amphetamine and Methamphetamine in his blood at the time of the test, the release states.

He was arrested during the traffic stop.

Police searched Shirk’s vehicle on July 25 where they found a bulk quality of Methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia, packaging material, a scale and ledgers. The release also says that Shirk had false inspection stickers on his windshield.

Shirk had two active warrants out for his arrest — one from October 2016 and another from January 2017.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates and three traffic violations.