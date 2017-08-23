FOX accepting audition tapes for Ralphie in live adaptation of “A Christmas Story

LOS ANGELES– Do you know a child actor that could be Ralphie from “A Christmas Story?”

If so, FOX would like to hear from you.

The network is accepting taped auditions until August 29 for a child actor to star in their live adaptation of the Christmas classic.

According to the casting site, Ralphie is between 9-12 years old and is described as a “regular kid – cute, but not handsome, winsome but no precious… a kid you wouldn’t mind living next door to.”

On top of those requirements, the child must be an excellent singer who would be able to star in the whole 3 hour live broadcast.

You can submit your audition tape through the Cast It Talent website. 

All auditions will need to include two recorded songs from “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” There are additional instructions on the website.

“A Christmas Story: Live” will be shown on Sunday, December 17th.