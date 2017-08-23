× Lancaster man charged after smoking pot in car, next to officer

CLEONA BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster man is facing charges after smoking marijuana in his car, right next to a police officer in an unmarked vehicle, on August 21st.

Omar Alejand Uscocovich, 20, of Lancaster, is facing possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges after he was seen by a police officer, in his car, smoking marijuana out of a glass pipe, at traffic light.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside.

A preliminary hearing was set for September 28.