Lancaster man facing charges after attempting to steal lounge chair because he believed the bank owed him money

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after attempting to steal a lounge chair from a bank because he believed the bank owed him money.

Keith Horvath, 27, is facing a theft by unlawful taking charge for the incident.

On August 17 at 4:50 p.m., police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank in the 700 block of S. Broad St.

Horvath, who was upset with the bank because he believed they owed him money, attempted to steal a lounge chair from the lobby to offset the cost of the money he believed was owed to him.

Horvath has been summoned into District Court.