Late day shower threat, otherwise, Thursday is a refreshingly cooler, and more comfortable

COOLER STRETCH OF WEATHER

Humidity has dropped leaving quite comfortable conditions this evening. Skies are mostly clear, which will allow temperatures to drop quickly through the 70s into the 60s. Morning lows, are cool and refreshing, in the 50s Thursday morning. Clouds bubble up as some energy swings through. There may be a stray shower or two during the late afternoon, even rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but most areas are rain free. High temperatures climb to the middle and upper 70s. Friday, temperatures are cooler in the lower and middle 70s under partly sunny skies. Humidity levels are super comfortable for the entire region for Friday into the weekend.

SUPER WEEKEND AHEAD

The weekend outlook is looking fantastic! Partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon readings are in the middle for the start of the weekend, then bump up a bit to the middle and upper 70s. Again, humidity remains low and comfortable.



NEXT WEEK

Heading into the week, more clouds stream in keeping conditions cool, and temperatures in the middle 70s. A few sprinkles may pop up for Tuesday, but there is more of a chance for a few showers Wednesday. Readings are a tad cooler in the lower 70s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist