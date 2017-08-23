× Lititz man facing charges after allegedly assaulting, threatening to kill his girlfriend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Michael Arellano, 48, is facing simple assault and terroristic threats charges for his role in the incident.

On August 22 around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call from a female reporting she had just been assaulted by Arellano, who had also allegedly threatened to kill her.

It was determined that the victim had sustained an injury during the incident, and charges were filed against Arellano.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post a $100,000 bail.