Man faces charges relating to incident with minor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 60-year-old man faces a number of charges relating to an incident with a minor that occurred in early January.

Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to the accused’s residence on January 13 after the victim called 911 to report an indecent assault in progress.

Troopers located the victim and was removed from the residence, according to the report.

An investigation led to Wednesday’s arrest of Halifax resident Kenneth Strine.

He is charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Strine was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.