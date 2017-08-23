Not as warm and less humid Wednesday, then 70s through the rest of the week

MIDWEEK COOL DOWN: In the wake of a potent cold front, a drastic change in air mass is coming for the middle to the end of the week. Wednesday is the transitional day to cooler and less humid conditions. There’s plenty of clouds to start, and it’s a bit mild. Readings are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The humidity is down a bit, but it drops more through the day. Expect partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon with a touch of a breeze. Cooler air doesn’t sneak in just yet, though readings are lower than Tuesday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s with the lower humidity levels. The cooler air is settled in for Thursday and Friday. It feels more like late September. Readings are in the middle to upper 70s Thursday, and then in the lower to middle 70s on Friday. Humidity levels are very comfortable for Central PA through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains cooler than average for the region. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 70s. Sunday brings more of the same, with similar readings in the middle to upper 70s. Humidity levels remain low and very comfortable for this time of year.

NEXT WEEK: No major changes in the pattern is expected through early next week. Monday is partly to mostly cloudy. Conditions are still on the cool side, with readings in the upper 70s. Tuesday brings mainly cloudy skies and perhaps a few sprinkles, though for now it should be mainly dry. Readings are in the middle 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!