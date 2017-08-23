× Police investigating a possible animal cruelty situation at Mountainside Pet Rescue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a possible animal cruelty situation at Mountainside Pet Rescue.

The investigation is centered around sanitary conditions at the facility, located in the 7000 block of Upper Horse Valley Road in Letterkenny Township.

Approximately 90 dogs, a pot bellied pig, a donkey and a miniature horse were all found on the property.

At this point, no animals have been removed from the property

The investigation is active and ongoing at this point.