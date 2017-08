× Police seek identity of suspects in recent Mechanicsburg burglary

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a recent burglary in the Winding Hills area.

Police say the burglary took place on August 20.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273 or on www.upperallenpolice.com.