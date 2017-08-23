× Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

PENNSYLVANIA–The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to a cool $700 million (or $443.2 million after taxes).

This is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The only larger jackpot was a $1.6 billion prize that was split by three winning tickets in January 2016.

Pennsylvania lottery officials say that by mid-day Powerball tickets were selling at a rate of about 8,300 per-minute across the state.

If there’s no winner tonight, the jackpot will be an estimated $1 billion for the Saturday, August 26 drawing.

Here are some other quick Powerball facts: