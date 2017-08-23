× Red Lion man accused of sexually abusing child

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Jared Wolf, 33, of Red Lion is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors. Wolf was arraigned Friday on $250,000 bail.

Police began investigating Wolf in June 2017 after a young girl came forward claiming Wolf sexually abused her, according to the criminal complaint.

The child told authorities Wolf inappropriately touched her and said if she did not drink his pee she could not have any cake, according to court documents.

The girl’s mother told police that the child has reverted at times back to baby-like behaviors.

When police tried to speak to Wolf regarding the allegations on June 29, he refused to speak to investigators and referred them to his attorney.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 11.