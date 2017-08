× Tractor trailer collision causes diesel fuel spill on Carlisle Pike, near Commerce Drive

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A collision between two tractor trailers caused diesel fuel to spill onto Carlisle Pike near Commerce Drive

Between 175 and 250 gallons of fuel is on the highway, according to dispatch.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s 511pa.com website shows a lane restriction.

The call came in around 6 p.m.